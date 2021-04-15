Matt Done to be assessed as Rochdale host Accrington

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Matt Done will be assessed again ahead of Rochdale’s Sky Bet League One clash with Accrington.

Done was forced off with a head injury during last weekend’s defeat by Fleetwood and missed Tuesday’s victory over Swindon.

Matthew Lund was on the bench on Tuesday after nearly two months out with an ankle injury and will hope for some action.

Stephen Humphrys (hamstring), Abraham Odoh (hip) and Jimmy Ryan (knee) are closing in on returns, while first-choice goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu could again be on the bench.

Joe Pritchard is a doubt for Accrington.

The midfielder made his return from more than a month out in the defeat by AFC Wimbledon last weekend but has tweaked his leg and missed out against Blackpool in midweek.

Ben Barclay made his return from injury in that match and will hope to keep his place.

Accrington have only scored three goals in their last five matches, so boss John Coleman could choose to make changes.