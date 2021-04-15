Football remembers on Hillsborough anniversary – Thursday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 15.

Football

Football remembered.

32 years ago today, 96 children, women and men lost their lives at Hillsborough. Our thoughts, as always, are with all those affected by the tragedy at Hillsborough and the 96 fans who will never be forgotten. You'll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/GyIKZblPKa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2021

Today, the EFL remembers the 96 fans who tragically lost their lives at Hillsborough in 1989. Our thoughts are with their loved ones and all those affected by the disaster. Never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/6OEUlNxdc2 — EFL (@EFL) April 15, 2021

Remembering the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, 32 years on from the tragic events of that fateful day. We stand with you, @LFC. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2021

Today, #RangersFC remembers the 96 @LFC supporters who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy 32 years ago. ❤️ #AbsentFriends https://t.co/8FqtjRO6xv pic.twitter.com/baigUxXwpK — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 15, 2021

Remembering the 96. — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) April 15, 2021

Spurs’ new sponsor painted a poor picture of the club with teasing tweets.

(Twitter/PA)

What a prize!

𝗖𝗿𝗮𝗽 𝗴𝗼𝗮𝗹 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗵 😎@AndreasLuthe & Rob Andrich with the award from @zwwdf. #fcunion pic.twitter.com/fspewbwWt9 — 1. FC Union Berlin (@fcunion_en) April 15, 2021

Liam Gallagher revelled in Manchester City’s win.

Great kip mad dreams we were all in EUROPE rite …………………. — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 15, 2021

Oh what a beautiful morning oh what a beautiful day City are into the semis la la la la la la la MCFC LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 15, 2021

Ruben Dias saluted City.

We’re in the Semifinals! Well done team! Step by step! 👊🏼🦈 pic.twitter.com/GEmMSINaXz — Rúben Dias (@rubendias) April 15, 2021

James Milner reflected on Liverpool’s Champions League exit.

JLingz had moves.

J Lingz delivering the sauce yet again 🕺 🎥 @_DeclanRice pic.twitter.com/a0OyoGymOr — West Ham United (@WestHam) April 15, 2021

Peter Crouch sarcastically weighed in on the social media debate Gary Neville feels so strongly about!

Disappointed today, fans were terrific. #backstronger next week, we go again — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 15, 2021

Pedro Neto had good news.

the surgery went well, already focused on my recovery thanks for the messages🙌🏻🐺🙏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/YDXJRBXKAi — Pedro Neto (@pedrolneto7) April 15, 2021

Michail Antonio joined TikTok.

Cricket

Twilight golf at Wentworth for KP.

David Warner remained positive.

Golf

Ian Poulter enjoyed the mood lighting at Hilton Head.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was on the pads.

And also had time to meet up with close friend Billy Joe Saunders.

Eddie Hearn had business to take care of.

Basketball

NBA royalty reacted to Luka Doncic’s incredible game-winner.