Partick Thistle hit Montrose for five to climb into top two

Zak Rudden scored twice as Partick Thistle moved up to second in Scottish League One with an emphatic 5-0 victory over Montrose.

Stuart Bannigan, Scott Tiffoney and Shea Gordon were also on target at Firhill as the Jags moved within a point of leaders Falkirk, although they have now played a game more.

Rudden set up the convincing win with his first-half double, turning in a Richard Foster cross after 20 minutes and then lashing in a second from outside the box eight minutes before the interval.

The one-way traffic continued after the break as Bannigan curled in a free-kick, Tiffoney added another and Gordon tapped in the fifth 13 minutes from time.

Dumbarton, meanwhile, climbed above relegation rivals Clyde with a 1-0 win at Broadwood.

Nat Wedderburn scored the only goal of the game in first-half injury time as he headed home from a Ross Forbes free-kick.