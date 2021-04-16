Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What the papers say

West Ham are optimistic about their chances of signing Arsenal and England under-21 striker Eddie Nketiah this summer, according to the Evening Standard. The 21-year-old has become a prime target in the Hammers’ search for a new striker after selling Sebastian Haller in January and with Michail Antonio having battled injuries this season. The Hammers’ hopes of signing Nketiah have been boosted by news Arsenal have re-signed his fellow forward Folarin Balogun.

Wolves want to swoop on Brazilian forward Carlos Vinicius after Tottenham chose not to make his loan spell from Benfica permanent, Portugal’s TVI24 reports. The 26-year-old was already the target of a £52 million approach by Wolves before he was loaned out to Spurs last October. Having made just nine league appearances for Jose Mourinho since then, Wolves would be hopeful of signing him for around half their original offer.

Serbia’s Nikola Milenkovic (left), seen here playing against the Republic of Ireland, is a potential target for Manchester United (Novak Djurovic/PA)

Manchester United are ready to intensify their bid to sign Fiorentina and Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic, according to The Sun. The 23-year-old has been on United’s radar for a few seasons now, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer keen on a new long-term partner for Harry Maguire. Fiorentina’s asking price of at least £38million may be a stumbling block, however.

Manchester United and Arsenal have been linked with France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to Marca. The 18-year-old, who in September became the youngest player to represent France in 106 years, has decided not to extend his contract with French club Rennes. The two English clubs would face stiff competition for the Angola-born Camavinga’s signature.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has his sights on Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli (Tim Keeton/PA)

Arsenal have also been linked to Italy midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who they first scouted five years ago, according to Football.London. Italy’s Corriere dello Sport says Manchester City have also been mentioned in discussions on the Sassuolo player’s future. The 23-year-old has fanned the flames by saying he would consider a move abroad.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Kylian Mbappe: Mauricio Pochettino says he will try his best to keep the France star at Paris St-Germain in the fact of interest from Real Madrid, but Mbappe does not want any new contract to be too long, according to L’Equippe.

RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo is a target for Barcelona (Nick Potts/PA)

Dani Olmo: The 22-year-old RB Leipzig and Spain striker could be off to Barcelona, Sport reports.

Nicolo Rovella: The 19-year-old Italian midfielder, on loan at Genoa from Juventus, is the topic of interest from Atletico Madrid, says Mundo Deportivo.