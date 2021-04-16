Manchester United to check on Marcus Rashford ahead of Burnley clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Marcus Rashford will be assessed ahead of Manchester United’s Premier League clash against Burnley.

The 23-year-old has been dealing with a foot/ankle issue recently and missed training on Wednesday, with the forward an unused substitute in Thursday’s Europa League quarter-final triumph against Granada.

Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay missed that match through European suspensions. Eric Bailly could be involved for the first time in a month, having returned from the Ivory Coast where he tested positive for Covid-19. Anthony Martial and Phil Jones remain out.

England goalkeeper Nick Pope could miss a second straight Burnley game, while Dwight McNeil has given Sean Dyche fresh cause for concern.

Pope has been struggling with a shoulder injury suffered at Southampton, while McNeil took a knock in training on Wednesday which has been sore.

Ashley Barnes, Robbie Brady and Kevin Long remain sidelined.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Fred, James, Mata, McTominay, Matic, Pogba, Van De Beek, Fernandes, Diallo, Shoretire, Cavani, Elanga, Greenwood, Rashford.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Bardsley, Taylor, Nartey, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Stephens, Cork, Richardson, Wood, Vydra, Rodriguez.