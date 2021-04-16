James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury return for FA Cup semi-final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Hamza Choudhury are available for Leicester’s FA Cup semi-final with Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

The trio were dropped for last weekend’s Premier League defeat at West Ham after breaching coronavirus restrictions and attending a party at Perez’s house.

James Justin (knee) and Harvey Barnes (knee) remain out along with Wes Morgan (back), but Caglar Soyuncu (Covid-19) and Cengiz Under (hamstring) are back.

Southampton will be without on-loan Liverpool winger Takumi Minamino, who is cup-tied.

Striker Michael Obafemi has now returned to training following a muscle injury which has ruled him out since January, but is short of match fitness.

Midfielder Oriol Romeu (ankle) and William Smallbone (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Fofana, Soyuncu, Amartey, Pereira, Castagne, Fuchs, Thomas, Daley-Campbell, Tielemans, Albrighton, Under, Choudhury, Maddison, Mendy, Ndidi, Leshabela, Praet, Tavares, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Walker-Peters, Bertrand, Vestergaard, Bednarek, Ward-Prowse, Redmond, Armstrong, Diallo, Ings, Walcott, McCarthy, Stephens, Salisu, Djenepo, Minamino, Jankewitz, Adams, Tella, Ferry.