Paul Warne contemplating changes as Rotherham host Birmingham

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is contemplating making formation and personnel changes when they welcome Birmingham for their fourth Sky Bet Championship match in the space of nine days.

Warne admitted fatigue was a contributory factor in Thursday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Coventry as the Millers missed the chance to boost their survival prospects, so he may look to freshen up his starting XI.

Freddie Ladapo came off the bench for the final half-an-hour against the Sky Blues, having been a doubt beforehand because of a groin niggle, and the striker will likely be assessed before deciding what his role will be.

Michael Ihiekwe played 88 minutes despite concerns over his recent hamstring issue and the defender, too, will be checked over before Sunday’s fixture.

Alen Halilovic will not be risked for Birmingham.

The Croatia midfielder was withdrawn at half-time in last weekend’s win over Stoke after taking a knock to his ankle, which has meant he has not trained all week.

Fellow midfielder Jon Toral, meanwhile, has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury he suffered at Brentford on April 6.

Scott Hogan missed the win over Stoke last time out with a hip injury sustained in training so he is once more a doubt.