Ousseynou Cisse a doubt as Leyton Orient prepare to host Barrow

Leyton Orient midfielder Ousseynou Cisse could miss out again when Barrow visit the Breyer Group Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Cisse’s ankle injury forced him off during the goalless draw with Walsall and he sat out last weekend’s loss at Cheltenham and the midweek draw at Harrogate, and he is once more a doubt to face Barrow.

Interim manager Jobi McAnuff has no fresh injury concerns and revealed forwards Lee Angol and Ruel Sotiriou have both returned to full training after hamstring injuries – although both are still a long way from being in contention to play.

Centre-back Adam Thompson is a long-term absentee after fracturing his ankle last month.

Josh Kay is expected to be back for Barrow.

Kay missed the midweek win over Exeter because of a calf niggle but Bluebirds caretaker manager Rob Kelly is optimistic the midfielder will be available this weekend.

Fellow midfielder Jamie Devitt is inching closer to a return after a groin complaint which has kept him sidelined for the last two matches and has an outside chance of being in the squad to face the O’s.

Dion Donohue is a long-term absentee.