Man United and Arsenal celebrate Europa League joy – Friday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 16.

Football

Manchester United and Arsenal are in the Europa League semi-finals.

My guys ! 💪🏾Proud of the team tonight 🙏🏾#SLAARS pic.twitter.com/Z1uwKV7GhH — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) April 15, 2021

There is a fight for Juan Mata’s affections.

What a real Bromance looks like @juanmata8 😂 🤜🏼🤛🏼 Off to the semi-finals 🚀👹 #mufc pic.twitter.com/b01T23pcGO — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 15, 2021

Erm @D_DeGea not sure how you feel about this 👀 pic.twitter.com/NS86wsDGJZ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) April 16, 2021

Formula One

Imola was not hot.

Sir Frank Williams celebrated his 79th birthday.

Dear Sir Frank 📨 pic.twitter.com/pjrQDLSwf8 — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) April 16, 2021

Max Verstappen was ready for action.

Charles Leclerc revealed a tribute to the absent fans.

This weekends helmet is a thank you to everyone for their support. The welcome we receive in Italy is always so special and it's sad that you can't be here with us in Imola. Hopefully you will all be back in the grandstands soon ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LHmi089cWS — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) April 16, 2021

Cycling

Mark Cavendish was enjoying his return to top form in Turkey.

Rugby league

Sonny Bill Williams was reminiscing.

Two old fallas thinking about how good we used to be 😂🏉❤️ pic.twitter.com/0trWiWLb3L — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) April 16, 2021

NFL

A major career anniversary for Tom Brady.

Big day. My NFL career can legally buy a beer https://t.co/TzG24x0Vgo — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 16, 2021

Curling

It’s curling season.