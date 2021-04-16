Jordan Maguire-Drew nets winner as leaders Cheltenham beaten at Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Top-of-the-table Cheltenham suffered their first defeat in four games after a late strike by substitute Jordan Maguire-Drew gave Crawley a 1-0 victory.

Cheltenham remain a point ahead of second-placed Cambridge, while this was Crawley’s second win the space of four days after their 2-0 success at Bradford.

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff said pre-match that his pacesetters had a “good opportunity” to make history and the Robins quickly settled into a confident start.

Alfie May showed good control midway through the half when he had a close-range shot saved by veteran goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

A long ball by Ben Tozer put the Crawley defence under pressure and Callum Wright shot wide from a good position.

Cheltenham had an escape on 34 minutes when Sean Long gave the ball away and Ashley Nadesan wastefully put the ball over after rounding on-loan keeper Josh Griffiths.

The hosts also had a let-off in first-half stoppage time, Tom Nichols deflecting a cross by Chris Hussey onto his own bar.

Another slack back-pass by Long gave striker Nichols an opportunity shortly after the break, but the former Cheltenham loanee shot straight at Griffiths with only the keeper to beat.

Nichols later had a shot saved before an attempted chip by Liam Sercombe came back off the bar at the other end.

Former Leyton Orient man Maguire-Drew clinched victory with his first Crawley goal on 77 minutes, scoring with a well-taken shot in off the post following a Nichols pass.