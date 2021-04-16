Micky Mellon hails ‘professional job’ as Dundee United reach cup quarter-finals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Micky Mellon claimed job done after Dundee United struggled past Forfar and into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

The League One’s bottom side gave as good as they got in a goalless first half at Station Park although United attacker Nicky Clark struck the woodwork with a free-kick.

Forfar kept battling after the break but midfielder Peter Pawlett’s low drive in the 55th minute ultimately gave the visitors a 1-0 win and set up an away tie against Aberdeen or Livingston.

Mellon told DUTV: “We made sure we did a professional job and came here and got through to the quarter-finals.

“It’s important that Dundee United, on their way back to what we want them to get to, contest trophies in the latter stages.

“There’s loads of stuff we want to do better, there was loads of stuff we did OK, but the important thing was we got that result and we move on now to an all-Premiership tie in the next round.

“When that goal came would have set the tone for the game and maybe opened it up a bit. Forfar, all credit to them, showed great spirit, it was good to see. But we are through.”

Forfar’s caretaker player-manager Gary Irvine told BBC Scotland: “I can’t fault the players.

“We had our chances and it is fine lines, we just have to be more clinical when those chances come, unfortunately Dundee United took theirs.”