Leeds face Liverpool without suspended skipper Liam Cooper

Leeds will be without suspended captain Liam Cooper for their home Premier League game against Liverpool.

Cooper starts a three-game ban following his dismissal in last weekend’s win at Manchester City, so Pascal Struijk or Robin Koch could start.

Raphinha (thigh) and Rodrigo (muscle strain) will both be assessed, while on-loan winger Jack Harrison will return to contention after missing out last week against his parent club.

Jurgen Klopp has reported no fresh injury concerns following Wednesday’s Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

Curtis Jones was not in the matchday squad in midweek as he deals with a muscular problem, while Divock Origi missed a fourth game with a similar issue.

Klopp reported positive news in the ongoing recoveries of Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson, though the quartet remain long-term absentees.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Casilla, Alioski, Llorente, Koch, Struijk, Ayling, Berardi, Phillips, Dallas, Shackleton, Klich, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, Hernandez, Poveda, Costa, Bamford, Gelhardt.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Adrian, H Davies, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, B Davies, Robertson, Tsimikas, R Williams, N Williams, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Milner, Jones, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Cain, Salah, Jota, Mane, Firmino.