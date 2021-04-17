Dan Evans run ended by Stefanos Tsitsipas in Monte-Carlo Masters semi-finals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Dan Evans’ brilliant run at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters came to an end with a comprehensive defeat by world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Evans was facing a former Masters finalist for the fifth successive match having beaten Dusan Lajovic, Hubert Hurkacz, Novak Djokovic and David Goffin to reach a semi-final at this level for the first time.

But, unlike his previous opponents, Tsitsipas had no problem coping with the variety in the Evans game and he eased to a 6-2 6-1 victory.

Dan Evans' epic run in the Monte-Carlo singles ends Dan lost out to Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1 #BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/9KAbwWsFES — LTA (@the_LTA) April 17, 2021

It was a third heavy defeat for the British number one against his Greek opponent, who piled constant pressure on the Evans serve.

It has nevertheless been a superb week for the 30-year-old, who will equal his career-high ranking of 26 on Monday having proved to himself and the rest of the tennis world that he can be a threat to the best on clay.

Evans still has a chance to reach the final in the doubles, where he and Neal Skupski were due to face top seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah later on Saturday.