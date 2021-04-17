Charlton and Ipswich fail to press play-off claims with goalless draw

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Charlton and Ipswich played out a 0-0 draw at the Valley in a disappointing contest that did little to boost either side in their play-off push.

The Addicks remain seventh, two points adrift of the play-off places, with Ipswich two points further back.

Having made five changes from their defeat at Wimbledon in the week, the visitors made a bright start. James Norwood saw his third-minute effort stopped by keeper Ben Amos, while Jason Pearce blocked Keanan Bennetts’ follow-up.

Charlton started to press and Ryan Innis directed a header straight at Tomas Holy after nine minutes.

Ipswich were forced to replace Norwood with Kayden Jackson on 25 minutes and the substitute almost turned provider for Bennetts on 37 minutes, but the midfielder blasted over.

The hosts were the better side in the second half and had the best chance after the break when Holy parried away a close-range header from Diallang Jaiyesimi on 57 minutes.

The Ipswich goalkeeper was in action again three minutes later, when he collected an effort from Liam Millar.

In a game of few chances, Jake Forster-Caskey put a sweeping effort over the crossbar on 73 minutes, before Jayden Stockley put his shot three minutes later into the arms of Holy.