Rochdale boost survival bid with win over Accrington

Rochdale climbed off the foot of the League One table with a 3-1 win against Accrington.

Dale ended a six-month wait for a home win days earlier and breathed life into their survival fight with victory against John Coleman’s men, moving them three points from safety.

The home side took the lead 10 minutes in with a well worked goal. Ollie Rathbone and Jake Beesley exchanged passes before the ball was worked to Jimmy Keohane who curled a neat finish wide of Stanley stopper Toby Savin.

Rochdale’s lead lasted just three minutes, however. David Morgan’s cross was met by Ben Barclay whose powerful header beat Jay Lynch at his near post.

Conor Grant struck the woodwork before the break and Dale edged in front after 66 minutes. Aaron Morley clipped an inviting free-kick into the area which was flicked goalward by Gabriel Osho, Savin making the save but succeeding only in pushing the ball to Beesley, who lapped up the opportunity, firing home from three yards.

And a hashed clearance from Savin in stoppage time was punished by substitute Conor Shaughnessy who slotted into the empty net from 40 yards.