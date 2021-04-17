Sunderland suffer blow in promotion bid at Blackpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sunderland’s automatic promotion hopes suffered a big blow following a 1-0 defeat at Blackpool.

Luke Garbutt scored the only goal of the game with the aid of a deflection just before the hour mark.

It came just seconds after Aiden McGeady had hit the woodwork for the Black Cats.

Jerry Yates had a shot comfortably saved by Lee Burge on 14 minutes, before Grant Leadbitter was denied by Chris Maxwell two minutes later.

Everton loanee Ellis Simms wasted a good chance when he blazed over from 12 yards after 25 minutes.

McGeady was unlucky to see a shot hit the inside of the post in the 58th minute.

It was a pivotal moment as Garbutt gave the Seasiders the lead a minute later with the aid of a deflection off Simms.

Callum McFadzean was lucky to not pick up a second yellow card following a foul on Demetri Mitchell after 63 minutes.

Luke O’Nien was denied by the woodwork on 72 minutes before Josh Scowen had a shot saved as Sunderland extended their winless run to four games.