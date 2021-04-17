Ryan Broom sweeps Burton closer to League One safety with last-gasp equaliser

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ryan Broom’s stoppage time equaliser inched Burton another point closer to League One safety after a 1-1 draw with Plymouth.

The on-loan Peterborough forward nipped in to slide the ball home after Kane Hemmings’ angled effort had been half saved by Argyle keeper Mike Cooper.

It had looked like Ryan Hardie’s cheeky lobbed effort from the edge of the box was going to give Argyle their first ever win at the Pirelli Stadium with 20 minutes remaining.

Cooper had performed superbly in the game, making several excellent first-half saves to deny Albion’s Tom Hamer, Hayden Carter and John Brayford.

Burton keeper Ben Garratt twice had to be alert to deny former Albion loanee Niall Ennis exploiting space in behind the Burton back line.

Cooper also kept his side in the game when some ponderous defending allowed Sean Clare to steal possession on the edge of the Plymouth box with Ryan Edwards the eventual shooter to be denied by a sprawling Argyle keeper.