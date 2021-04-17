Wigan boost survival hopes with vital victory over 10-man Crewe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wigan recorded their third League One win in a row for the first time this season to see off 10-man Crewe 2-0 at the DW Stadium – and take another huge step towards safety.

Leam Richardson’s men took the lead inside 15 minutes thanks to a freakish deflection from Joe Dodoo and never looked back.

Funso Ojo twice came close to doubling the lead before the all-important second goal did arrive with 18 minutes to go.

Callum Lang drove into the Crewe box and was taken out by Omar Beckles as he attempted to strike for goal.

The Crewe centre-back’s afternoon came to a premature end thanks to the inevitable red card.

Although Will Jaaskelainen got two hands to Lee Evans’ spot-kick, the ball had enough pace on it to find the corner of the net.

The win moved Wigan four points clear of the drop zone with only four matches remaining.