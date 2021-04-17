Mitch Megginson brace vs Falkirk sends Cove Rangers level on points with leaders

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Mitch Megginson’s brace for Cove Rangers sent them level on points at the top of Scottish League One following a 2-0 win over leaders Falkirk.

Falkirk could have strengthened their grip at the summit with a victory, but they conceded goals at the start of each half to lose to their promotion rivals.

Cove Rangers have now joined Falkirk on 31 points but are second in the table due to their goal difference.

Elsewhere a second-half turnaround saw East Fife edge out Peterhead in a fiery mid-table battle by a 2-1 scoreline.

Hamish Ritchie put the visitors ahead, but they were reduced to 10 men when Andrew McDonald received his marching orders in the 68th minute.

Danny Denholm equalised for East Fife three minutes later and Scott Agnew completed the turnaround with what proved to be the winner 12 minutes from time despite Craig Watson being sent off for the hosts late on.