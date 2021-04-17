Leyton Orient keep League Two play-off hopes on course with a win against Barrow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Leyton Orient kept their League Two play-off hopes alive with goals from Dan Happe and Dan Kemp as they eased to a 2-0 home win over Barrow.

The best opportunity of a turgid first half fell to Ollie Banks after 23 minutes when he raced onto a corner delivered by Chris Taylor but could only send his powerful header over the bar from six yards.

Orient wing-back James Brophy cut in and beat two defenders before drilling a right-footed effort narrowly over the bar shortly before the break but other than those two incidents, there was little to enthuse over in the first period.

Orient started brightly after the restart and went ahead after 52 minutes. Kemp collected a short corner and delivered a ball into the box where Jamie Turley headed it back across the face for central defender Happe to hook the ball home from close range.

The O’s doubled their advantage after 63 minutes when Conor Wilkinson found Kemp who twice feigned to shoot before placing a left-footed shot low into the corner from outside the box.