Grimsby boost survival hopes with win over Bolton

Rock-bottom Grimsby handed themselves a lifeline in the League Two relegation fight with a 2-1 win over promotion contenders Bolton.

A frantic start to the game saw Jay Matete put Grimsby in front with a driven finish after 32 seconds, while teammate James Hanson promptly fired over.

Bolton replied with a succession of attacks, but George Thomason saw a golden chance go begging when James McKeown produced a stunning save.

Oladapo Afolayan curled an attempt over the crossbar, before Grimsby’s goal scorer Matete was denied a second by Matt Gilks.

A classic goalmouth scramble within a minute of the restart saw Hanson, Lenell John-Lewis and debutant Evan Khouri all denied, while Harry Clifton volleyed over moments later.

Hanson crashed against the crossbar as Grimsby eyed a second goal, but McKeown had to be on red alert at the other end to make two smart saves in quick-succession.

Ira Jackson Jr came off the bench to make it 2-0 five minutes from time, before Bolton substitute Shaun Miller struck an added-time consolation.