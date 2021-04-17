Ben House fires Eastleigh to victory over Notts County

Eastleigh boosted their National League play-off push with a 1-0 victory at fellow promotion hopefuls Notts County, whose poor recent form continued.
Ben House’s goal in first-half stoppage time settled the contest as 10th-placed Eastleigh moved on to 50 points, two behind a County side who have now dropped out of the top seven after suffering a third successive loss.
A closely-fought first half looked set to finish goalless until Eastleigh snatched the lead on the stroke of half-time through House, who fired home his ninth of the season following a well-worked corner routine.
County sought an immediate response after the break and Regan Griffiths forced Joe McDonnell into action with a shot from distance.
Jack Payne and Adam Marriott had chances to make things more comfortable for the Spitfires but it mattered little as McDonnell saved a late effort from Jimmy Knowles to ensure the visitors held on for a valuable victory.
