Forest Green edge out Scunthorpe to win first game since Mark Cooper sacking

Interim head coach Jimmy Ball got his Forest Green tenure off to a flying start as goals from Jordan Moore-Taylor, Ebou Adams, and Chris Stokes saw Rovers end a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over Scunthorpe.

Earlier Ball, son of England World Cup winner Alan, saw his rejuvenated Rovers – who sacked Mark Cooper earlier in the week – post 10 corners in the opening 20 minutes.

From the get-go, Scunthorpe keeper Rory Watson miraculously denied Stokes the opener – gloving the ball off his line from Nicky Cadden’s corner.

Rovers got their noses in front after 21 minutes as Moore-Taylor nodded in from an Adams’ cross.

Harrison McGahey levelled for Scunthorpe on the cusp of the break, drilling beyond Luke McGee.

Abo Eisa put the Iron ahead after 52 minutes, blasting the ball in to the bottom of McGee’s net from just inside the box.

Rovers restored parity after 72 minutes as Cadden’s free-kick glanced in off the unmarked Adams’ head.

Cadden fluffed his lines from the penalty spot with 11 minutes to go after Adams was fouled by Jacob Bedeau, but a minute later Rovers regained the lead – captain Stokes stabbing the ball through a crowded goalmouth.