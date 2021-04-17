Exeter and Southend forced to settle for point apiece at St James Park

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Exeter and Southend played out a goalless draw that did nothing for either side in their respective battles at either end of the table.

Exeter needed the win to boost their flagging promotion hopes, while Southend are still in the bottom two and staring in the face of relegation.

After a turgid opening 25 minutes, Southend created the first chance when Reeco Hackett-Fairchild’s effort deflected off Jake Caprice and onto the crossbar before being cleared to safety.

Exeter’s first chance arrived two minutes before half-time when Jake Taylor sent a looping header goalwards, which was cleared off the line by Elvis Bwomono, and Alex Hartridge headed the resulting corner wide.

Southend started the second half well and should have gone in front, but Nathan Ferguson headed wide when unmarked from a free-kick.

Simeon Akinola then forced Exeter goalkeeper Jokull Andresson into a smart stop, while Grecians striker Ryan Bowman headed a good chance over from Matt Jay’s cross.

Exeter substitute Nigel Atangana was denied by a brilliant stop from Mark Oxley in stoppage time as the game opened up in the last 10 minutes, while Rory McArdle headed wide as the home side ended the game strongly.

The final chance fell to Exeter substitute Josh Key, but he blazed high over the bar.