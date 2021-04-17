Barnet end long winless run by beating Aldershot

Barnet enjoyed their first National League victory in 13 games with a 3-1 win over Aldershot.
JJ Hooper gave the home side the lead, heading home in the 30th minute.
Aldershot responded quickly, however, with Harry Panayiotou connecting with a Toby Edser corner to produce an equaliser after 37 minutes.
The referee then awarded Barnet a penalty after Ephron Mason-Clark was brought down in the area, and the forward stepped up to slot the ball into the bottom right hand corner.
Tomi Adeloye topped the triumph with a late goal in the fourth minute of injury time.
