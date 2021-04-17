Richie Bennett nets hat-trick as leaders Hartlepool fire seven past Wealdstone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Richie Bennett scored a hat-trick as Hartlepool remained top of the National League with a 7-2 rout of Wealdstone.

Rhys Oates also scored twice to extend Pools’ unbeaten run to 15 games.

Gavan Holohan headed wide and had a volley brilliantly saved by George Shelvey, before Oates turned and fired Pools ahead in the 25th minute.

Bennett bagged a brace in the space of four minutes before half-time, heading in Oates’ cross and then tapping home.

Bennett turned provider two minutes after the interval, setting up Oates to volley in a fourth.

Nicky Featherstone netted from the penalty spot after Michael Phillips’ handball and Mark Shelton volleyed in a sixth in the 76th minute.

Bennett completed his treble from the spot nine minutes from time after Phillips dragged him down in the box, with Wealdstone grabbing two late consolations through Sonny Blu Lo-Everton and Ryan Gondoh.