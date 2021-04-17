Paul Cook delighted with Ipswich response in goalless draw at Charlton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ipswich manager Paul Cook was pleased with the reaction of his players as they drew 0-0 with Charlton.

A disappointing contest at the Valley saw an improved performance by the Portman Road outfit, after their three-goal defeat to Wimbledon last Tuesday.

Five changes were made to the starting line-up for their second trip to south London in five days and Cook was content at the reaction of his side.

He said: “For the first 15 to 18 minutes today I thought we were excellent – we started the game well against a team in great form.

“We had long spells of control in the game, we want to be an exciting team and at the moment we’ve been anything but.

“Today I felt was a nice, small step. It was a small indicator about what we could be about.

“I stood on the pitch and I enjoyed watching us today. I haven’t enjoyed watching us at all lately.

“I’ve been so frustrated since I’ve come in, I’ve not been able to play the system that I play everywhere.”

The visitors looked to put their recent form behind them with a bright start, James Norwood saw his third-minute effort stopped by keeper Ben Amos, while Jason Pearce blocked a Keanan Bennetts follow-up.

Norwood suffered a hamstring injury, and was replaced with Kayden Jackson on 25 minutes. The substitute almost turned provider for Bennetts on 37 minutes, but the midfielder blasted over.

The hosts were the better side in the second half, and had the best chance after the break, when Tomas Holy parried away a close-range header from Diallang Jaiyesimi on 57 minutes.

Charlton manager Nigel Adkins was content with his first game in charge at the Valley, but felt his side could have earned victory.

He said: “For me, in that last half hour we were the team most likely to win. We had more control of the game.

“We’ve kept a clean sheet and got another point on the board. For my first home game playing at the Valley it gives me an idea of where we’ve got to try and keep improving.

“I’m happy with the clean sheet but we would have liked the three points.

“I can only remember Ben Amos having to make one save for us in the first half.

“We’ve got four of our last six games at home and we need to get points here.

“We’ve got a great spirit and work ethic and we’ve got momentum. So we can only get stronger.”