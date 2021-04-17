Andy Butler refuses to take any credit for long-awaited Doncaster victory

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Andy Butler refused to take credit for Doncaster ending a nine-game winless streak at Shrewsbury after bringing himself back into the side.

Fejiri Okenabirhie’s first-half strike against his former club was followed by a late Taylor Richards goal in a 2-0 win at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, a result that also ended Rovers’ five-game losing streak.

The 37-year-old Butler, who is in charge until the end of the season, played for the first time since taking the job on, but insisted his inclusion was not the reason for the win.

Butler said: “That was more like us, and the lads put in an incredible shift today. That’s what has been missing in the last few games, and now there are smiling faces in the dressing room.

“I don’t think the answer was me, every player put in a performance today and if anything they carried me through 90 minutes.

“I thought it was the right time to get the boots on. I know I said I was retiring for the foreseeable future, but things happen in life and when you put them back on it feels like you’ve never been away.

“I can’t take anything from the other players though, I can’t take credit, they have applied themselves today, something I’ve been asking them to do for a few weeks.

“It worked today but we won’t get carried away with one result, there is still a lot of work to do.

“Whether I pick myself again depends on injuries. It isn’t about me, it is about the club. I still want to go into management, but if I can play and manage then who knows.”

Stand-in Shrewsbury boss Aaron Wilbraham admitted mistakes cost his side.

He said: “First half we were really good, but we can’t legislate for a mistake at the back which led to the goal.

“We were good though in that first half, things were dropping to us and we were slashing at it, but we had the better of the play and were unfortunate to go in 1-0 down.

“The second half we sent them out with the same message, but we just didn’t get going. We didn’t come out of the traps as planned, and when we conceded that second it made it a struggle to get back in the game.

“We don’t want to be making mistakes, because it gives the other side a leg up in the game and doesn’t give us a platform.

“I’m not sure what the second-half performance was down to, it certainly wasn’t a lack of effort.

“We just couldn’t get going and the mistake in the first half was followed by a mistake for their breakaway goal in the second, and they have killed the game.”