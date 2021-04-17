Donovan Wilson brace boosts Sutton in bid to secure the National League title

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Donovan Wilson brace helped Sutton produce their own emphatic victory in the National League away to Altrincham hours after title rival Hartlepool had hit seven.

Matt Gray’s men remain on the coattails of the leaders following a professional display in a 4-0 triumph at Moss Lane.

Robert Milsom opened the scoring in the seventh minute with a free-kick and Wilson doubled their advantage with a smart finish before the break.

Tobi Sho-Silva virtually made the points safe when he slotted home early into the second half and Wilson completed his brace not long after when he capitalised on a poor clearance by Altrincham goalkeeper Tony Thompson.

Sutton have moved three points clear of third in the table Torquay and are only one point off Hartlepool, who won 7-2 at Wealdstone earlier in the day, with three games in hand on the pace-setters.