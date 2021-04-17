John Sheridan offers his resignation as Swindon boss after AFC Wimbledon loss

Something went wrong - please try again later.

John Sheridan said he would resign as Swindon manager in the wake of their 4-1 thumping at the hands of AFC Wimbledon that pushed them closer to relegation.

The Robins provided little resistance in what was their fifth defeat in a row, which left them bottom of the Sky Bet League One table and eight points adrift of safety, with just four matches of their season left.

Sheridan said: “I am going to resign. There are still four games. There is still a slight chance for someone here.

“I came here expecting to do really well but things haven’t turned that way.

“I am the manager, I know what goes with the job. If you are not winning games, you get questioned.

“I am going to make that decision. It’s a difficult one for me.

“Wherever the club goes – hopefully they still have a chance of staying in this league. There are still four games to go and someone can come in, work a miracle and pick the team up.

“I’m going to give it a rest. I think one or two people will be pleased. I am sure a lot of people will be pleased.”

While Swindon are set to plan for life without Sheridan and surely League Two football next season, things continue to look up for Wimbledon – who are now five points clear of the drop zone.

They survived an early scare when Brett Pitman’s header hit the crossbar before Joe Pigott gave them the lead from the penalty spot following Jonathan Grounds’ foul on Jack Rudoni.

Will Nightingale doubled their lead with a free header from Rudoni’s set-piece before Pigott struck the bar with a free-kick and Ayoub Assal did likewise after rounding Lee Camp.

Assal made amends by scoring the Dons’ third just before half-time, although he struck the woodwork again before setting up Pigott’s second; a cool finish into the bottom corner.

Swindon did have something to show from an otherwise miserable evening when Tyler Smith scored a late consolation.

Dons boss Mark Robinson said: “Some of the attacking football was incredibly pleasing – I still think there were things we could have done better and that’s what we just talked about in there.

“Obviously, you’ve got to be pleased, but we’ve got to keep going. There’s still a long way to go.

“Some of the attacking football was so quick and fluent – we just said in the dressing room we would have liked to have finished the game better.

“That’s two games now where we’ve been very dominant, in front by three goals, and we’ve just said that we’ve got to find better a way of controlling the game, so it’s a complete 90 minutes.”