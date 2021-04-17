Bournemouth crash Norwich’s promotion party to boost Premier League return hopes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Bournemouth gatecrashed Norwich’s promotion party and boosted their own hopes of making a swift return to the Premier League with an eye-catching 3-1 Championship win at Carrow Road.

The hosts, whose elevation to the English top flight had been confirmed by other results earlier in the day, took an early lead through Emi Buendia before the course of the game was turned by a first-half red card.

With over 70 minutes still to play, Greek left-back Dimitris Giannoulis was dismissed for a poor challenge on Ben Pearson, and it was a totally different game after that, with Jonathan Woodgate’s side taking control after the interval.

The visitors scored twice in eight minutes early in the second half through substitute Sam Surridge and the hugely-impressive Arnaut Danjuma, with a third goal from Lloyd Kelly putting the icing on the cake.

It was a sixth-straight league win from Bournemouth, who now look secure in the play-off positions, and only a sixth defeat of the season for the home side, who will now be looking to clinch the title by beating second-placed Watford on Tuesday.

Norwich celebrated promotion in style by opening the scoring after just five minutes with a brilliant team goal.

Playing out from the back in the style that helped them make a immediate return to the top flight, the Canaries worked the ball to Kenny McLean who picked out Teemu Pukki in the box with an inch-perfect pass.

The City top scorer held the ball up as Buendia made a burst into the box before releasing a perfectly-timed pass which allowed the Argentine playmaker to flick the ball past Asmir Begovic for his 13th goal of the season.

The hosts continued to look dangerous every time they attacked but were dealt a severe blow after 17 minutes when Giannoulis mistimed a challenge on Pearson and caught him on the shin, prompting referee Graham Scott to brandish a red card.

With the champions-elect down to 10 men, the dynamic of the game quickly changed and the Cherries should have been back on level terms four minutes later.

Danjuma cut in from the left and his low shot was heading in before Dominic Solanke applied an unnecessary final touch on the line and was rightly flagged for being offside.

Bournemouth were now in the ascendancy, however, and Solanke went close himself on the half-hour mark when his flick from a low Danjuma cross was blocked by goalkeeper Tim Krul.

The visitors finally got the goal they deserved after 50 minutes, with half-time substitute Surridge quick to make his presence felt.

After replacing midfielder Jefferson Lerma, Surridge popped up at the back post to convert Kelly’s cross, which had taken a deflection off a defender.

The offside flag went up for this one as well but once the referee ascertained that a Norwich touch had set up the goal, it was allowed to stand.

Buendia fired a shot just wide as Daniel Farke’s side sought a response but it was Bournemouth who scored again after 57 minutes to turn the game on its head.

There seemed little danger when Danjuma picked the ball up on the left midway inside the home half.

But the talented wide man has been on fire recently and stepped up to the plate again as he moved inside and skipped past a couple of challenges before cracking a right-footed drive into the top corner from some 20 yards out for a beautifully-taken goal.

The Cherries were now looking comfortable and stretched their lead after 76 minutes with a second long-range strike.

This time Kelly provided the fireworks, sending a low shot past Krul from 25 yards out after Danjuma had broken free on the left flank and stroked the ball into his net.

Replays suggested Danjuma was offside when he picked up possession, but the goal was allowed to stand as Bournemouth clinched maximum points.