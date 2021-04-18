Tommy Wright focused on league survival after Kilmarnock reach cup quarter-final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright insists his focus is on Premiership survival despite guiding his side to the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Wright won the Scottish Cup with St Johnstone in 2014 and his next assignment in the competition will be a last-eight encounter with St Mirren, who they host following their 3-1 win over Montrose on Saturday.

Before they take on Jim Goodwin’s side for a place in the semi-finals, Kilmarnock are in Premiership action against Dundee United on Wednesday.

The Rugby Park outfit currently occupy the relegation play-off position, two points ahead of bottom club Hamilton and one behind Ross County, with just four games remaining.

Wright knows a cup run is important but insists keeping Kilmarnock in the top flight is his main priority.

He said: “You know you have only got to win five games, so we have won two and we’ll have a tough one now against St Mirren.

“But our focus now will just go to the league for Wednesday night.

“Listen, at this minute the next round of the cup is as far away for me as possible because the important thing now is the focus goes to the league games.

“But, of course, a cup run is important. You want to do well in it.

“St Johnstone have proved again this year and Ross County and Inverness have proved in recent years, the cups provide so-called smaller clubs with the best opportunity of success.

“So it is important.”

Meanwhile, Montrose manager Stewart Petrie insists loan star Harry Cochrane has the quality to shine in the top flight.

Cochrane, 19, will leave Hearts at the end of the season after turning down a new contract from the Tynecastle outfit.

He became Hearts’ youngest ever scorer when he scored in a 4-0 win over Celtic at the age of 16.

And Petrie is convinced the future is still bright for the teenager.

Petrie said: “I don’t think there’s any doubt Harry can play top-flight football. Anyone watching him would see all they need to of Harry.

“He’s been out over a month but gave us a great level of energy and ability on the ball.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that he can play top full-time football.”