England hopeful Ollie Robinson stars as Sussex defeat Glamorgan by eight wickets

England hopeful Ollie Robinson took career-best second-innings figures of nine for 78 as Sussex beat Glamorgan by eight wickets in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

Billy Root was the only home batsman not to be dismissed by Robinson, who helped bowl the Welsh county out for 349 at Cardiff.

That left Sussex needing 154 for the win and they eased home following unbeaten half-centuries from Aaron Thomason and Tom Clark.

Simon Harmer took five for 57 as Essex completed a remarkable comeback to beat Durham by 44 runs at Chelmsford.

Defending County Championship and Bob Willis Trophy champions Essex had been bowled out for 96 in the first innings and gave up a 163-run deficit before turning the game on its head, racking up 330 the second time around and dismissing the visitors for 123.

Harmer claimed his 22nd five-wicket haul and sixth 10 wickets in a match since joining the county in 2017.

Former England all-rounder Tim Bresnan led the way as Warwickshire pulled off a stunning victory at Trent Bridge to extend Nottinghamshire’s dismal record in first-class cricket to 29 matches without a win.

The 36-year-old finished unbeaten on 68, sharing a stand of 113 with Olly Stone, as Warwickshire chased down a target of 333 to win by three wickets despite England opener Dominic Sibley being unable to bat because of a broken finger.

Bresnan had an escape on 56 when Nottinghamshire wicketkeeper Tom Moores put down a difficult chance off Stuart Broad but had earned his luck, completing the victory with 8.1 overs to spare.

Somerset suffered their first first-class defeat at home since June 2017 after losing to local rivals Gloucestershire by eight wickets at Taunton.

James Bracey struck an unbeaten 83 as the visitors, beginning the day on 28 for one, chased 153 in 41.1 overs to claim their second consecutive win.

Hampshire wrapped up their second emphatic victory of the season before lunch as Middlesex lost their last six wickets for 73 runs at the Ageas Bowl.

12th June 2017: Somerset lose at home18th April 2021: Somerset next lose at home 1406 days, what a performance from @Gloscricket and @bobbybracey25! 😎 pic.twitter.com/lOg249k6Gu — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) April 18, 2021

Resuming the day on 208 for four, the visitors lost overnight batsmen Robbie White and Martin Andersson within the first half-hour to Ian Holland, ending any faint hopes of trying to save the match as they slumped to a 249-run defeat.

Holland, who scored 210 runs in the game, trapped White lbw for 73 in the second over of the morning, then found the edge of Andersson’s bat on his way to figures of three for 19.

David Willey’s first five-wicket haul for Yorkshire inspired a crushing 200-run success over Kent at Canterbury.

Kent were dismissed for 244, despite a defiant 210-ball 78 from nightwatchman Matt Milnes, after the England left-arm seamer returned five for 61.

Ben Cox scored an unbeaten 60 off 148 balls to steer Worcestershire to a draw against Derbyshire.

Cox batted for 31 overs with Ed Barnard and 14 with Joe Leach to keep Derbyshire at bay on 193 for eight at the close at Derby.

Ben Foakes appeals for the stumping of Leicestershire’s Colin Ackermann (Adam Davy/PA)

Hassan Azad struck a career-best 144 not out and Lewis Hill compiled an unbeaten 69 as Leicestershire, having reached 295 for three, secured a high-scoring draw against Surrey at The Oval.

Lancashire hammered Northamptonshire by 206 runs at Old Trafford.

Luke Procter fell short of a century against his former club, hitting 93 during over six hours at the crease, but three wickets for Luke Wood and Matt Parkinson restricted Northants to 218 all out in pursuit of 425.