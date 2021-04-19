Liam Lindsay in line to return to Preston’s defence against Derby

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liam Lindsay is in contention to return to Preston’s backline for the Sky Bet Championship visit of Derby.

The Scot was unavailable for the weekend draw at parent club Stoke because of the terms of his loan but he seems set to return to the heart of North End’s defence against the Rams.

Daniel Johnson is once again doubtful with a knock that has sidelined him for the last three matches, while Sean Maguire will be pushing for more involvement after making his return from injury as a substitute on Saturday.

Joe Rafferty (back), Patrick Bauer (Achilles) and Declan Rudd (knee) are definite absentees.

Derby will be able to call upon Martyn Waghorn.

The forward has recovered from a hamstring injury that has led to his absence for Derby’s last three matches, but it remains to be seen whether he will start or take a place among the substitutes.

Teden Mengi is set to return to parent club Manchester United after a season-ending hamstring problem, while Beni Baningime (also hamstring) misses out against the Lilywhites but he could return before the end of the campaign.

George Edmundson (hernia), Lee Gregory (hamstring), Jack Stretton (calf), Krystian Bielik (knee) and Curtis Davies (Achilles) will all miss Tuesday night’s trip.