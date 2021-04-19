Hull midfielder George Honeyman should return against former club Sunderland

George Honeyman should return for Hull against his former club Sunderland.
The midfielder missed Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Fleetwood after picking up a knock in training.
Captain Richie Smallwood and defender Reece Burke could also be available after spells on the sidelines.
Thomas Mayer is out for the season with a broken metatarsal.
Conor McLaughlin is missing for Sunderland after undergoing a second hernia operation.
Dion Sanderson has been struggling with a back injury and looks set to sit out again.
Tom Flanagan remains sidelined with a broken bone in his foot.
Jordan Willis and Arbenit Xhemajli had already been ruled out for the rest of the season.
