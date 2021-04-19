Andreas Christensen available for Chelsea’s game with Brighton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Andreas Christensen will be fit for Chelsea’s Premier League clash with Brighton at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

The Denmark defender has recovered from a muscle problem to be available.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined with hamstring trouble, while defender Thiago Silva could take a seat on the bench after featuring twice last week.

Striker Aaron Connolly could return to Brighton’s squad following a foot injury.

The Republic of Ireland international has not featured since the 1-0 defeat to West Brom on February 27 but has trained freely during the past week.

Defender Tariq Lamptey (hamstring) and winger Solly March (knee) remain sidelined for Albion.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Silva, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Werner, Caballero, Zouma, Mendy, Giroud, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Palmieri, Gilmour.

Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Steele, White, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, Burn, Karbownik, Bissouma, Gross, Lallana, Propper, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Alzate, Moder, Jahanbakhsh, Izquierdo, Trossard, Maupay, Welbeck, Zeqiri, Tau, Connolly.