Bolton boss Ian Evatt has unchanged squad for visit of Carlisle

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt expects to have an unchanged squad as Wanderers look to get their Sky Bet League Two title challenge back on track against play-off hopefuls Carlisle.

There were no new problems following the surprise defeat at bottom club Grimsby on Saturday, although Evatt may make changes to his starting line-up.

Captain Antoni Sarcevic is making good progress on his return to fitness following a hamstring injury, but will not be rushed back.

Defender Liam Edwards has suffered a calf problem as he works his way back from a knee injury and winger Dennis Politic (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Carlisle, who are two points outside the play-off places, will check on Offrande Zanzala.

The striker limped off early in the second half of the goalless draw with Port Vale on Saturday.

Joshua Kayode is fit again after an ankle injury and is likely to start should Zanzala miss out.

Morgan Feeney (foot), Brennan Dickenson (knee) and Rhys Bennett (knee) continue to work their way back to fitness.