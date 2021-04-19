Interim Forest Green boss Jimmy Ball hoping Ebou Adams is fit for Exeter game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Interim Forest Green boss Jimmy Ball will hope Ebou Adams can feature in Tuesday’s League Two clash with Exeter.

Adams shook off injury doubts to hit the net as Rovers made a winning start under temporary manager Ball, in Saturday’s 3-2 home victory over Scunthorpe.

Striker Jamille Matt remains sidelined with a hand problem.

Forward Dan Sweeney is another long-term absentee.

Robbie Willmott could come into contention to start for Exeter, having returned from a knock as a substitute in Saturday’s goalless draw with Southend.

Randell Williams could make way if manager Matt Taylor looks to make changes.

Midfielder Joel Randall remains a doubt due to hamstring trouble.

Defender Sam Stubbs is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury.