Newport midfielder Matty Dolan doubtful for Crawley clash

Newport have a handful of injury concerns ahead of their Sky Bet League Two encounter with Crawley on Tuesday night.

Matty Dolan clashed heads with another player during the club’s midweek game against Carlisle and was not deemed fit to partake at the weekend as a result.

Dolan will have to pass concussion protocols if he is to make an appearance on Tuesday, while defender Priestley Farquharson is out for the season with an ankle issue.

The squad were boosted by the return of wing-back Ryan Haynes at the weekend and could include the 25-year-old once again.

Crawley are suffering with several injury-caused absences ahead of the clash.

Reece Grego-Cox and Tom Dallison are long-term omissions due to knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Mark Wright is an unlikely inclusion, as are midfielders Henry Burnett and Tyler Frost.

Tony Craig did make an appearance from the bench at the weekend after a spell on the sidelines and is likely to be involved again.