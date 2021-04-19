Sheffield Wednesday have no fresh injury worries ahead of Blackburn clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sheffield Wednesday have no new injury worries ahead of the visit of Blackburn on Tuesday night.

Assistant Jamie Smith and first-team coach Paul Williams will take charge in the dugout as manager Darren Moore continues to concentrate on his recovery from illness.

Joost Van Aken and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru were unused substitutes in the weekend draw against Bristol Rovers as they continue to push for returns to action while Chey Dunkley is inching closer to a comeback after a hamstring injury.

Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Massimo Luongo (knee), Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) and Cameron Dawson (knee) remain sidelined and will all miss out at Hillsborough.

Darragh Lenihan is a doubt for Blackburn with a groin injury.

Lenihan was sidelined for the win over Derby on Friday, with Jarrad Branthwaite stepping into the breach to partner Taylor Harwood-Bellis in central defence, and a late decision will be made on his availability in South Yorkshire.

Daniel Ayala is set to miss the rest of the season despite returning to light training as he recovers from a groin problem while Joe Rankin-Costello’s fractured metatarsal has also prematurely ended his campaign.

Scott Wharton (Achilles) and Bradley Dack (knee) are the other long-term injury concerns.