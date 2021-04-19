Alan Sheehan ruled out for Northampton’s game against Ipswich

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Northampton will be without Alan Sheehan for their Sky Bet League One clash against Ipswich.

The defender has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a quad injury.

He joins Jack Sowerby and Benny Ashley-Seal in missing the Cobblers’ remaining fixtures.

Peter Kioso (groin) is a doubt but Mickel Miller could return to the bench.

Ipswich’s Josh Harrop will miss Tuesday’s match through suspension.

Harrop, sent off in last week’s 3-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon, is serving the second of a three-match ban.

James Norwood is a major doubt after he suffered a hamstring injury in Saturday’s goalless draw against Charlton.

Midfielder Alan Judge will not play again this season so as not to trigger a 12-month contract extension.