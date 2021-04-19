No new injuries for Brentford ahead of Cardiff clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has no new injury concerns ahead of Cardiff’s visit on Tuesday evening.

Frank will pick from the same squad that was held to a goalless draw by Millwall at the weekend.

Rico Henry remains sidelined with a hamstring problem, while Henrik Dalsgaard and Shandon Baptiste are also out.

Brentford go into the game fourth in the Championship table, eight points behind second-placed Watford but with a game in hand.

Cardiff have been without captain Sean Morrison since March 20 and it remains to be seen whether he will be fit to feature.

The defender has missed the last four games, with his side failing to win while during his absence.

Cardiff sit eighth in the table but are 11 points behind Barnsley in the last play-off spot with just four games to play.

Joe Bennett (ACL) and Joel Bagan (dislocated shoulder) are long-term absentees.