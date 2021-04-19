AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson unlikely to shuffle his pack

Something went wrong - please try again later.

AFC Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson is unlikely to want to make too many changes for the clash with Oxford after seeing the goals continue to fly in last time out.

The Dons have scored 12 times in their last three games, pulling themselves clear of the drop zone in the process.

Ben Heneghan was the only change for Saturday’s 4-1 win over Swindon, with the defender returning from suspension.

Callum Reilly is out for the rest of the current campaign with a fractured ankle.

Sam Winnall will be hoping he has done enough to earn a starting berth for play-off hopefuls Oxford.

The 30-year-old striker has come off the bench to score in two of his side’s last three games.

Brandon Barker (hamstring) and Mark Sykes (knee) missed Saturday’s comeback win over Gillingham, with Anthony Forde and Olamide Shodipo taking their places.

Fit-again Alex Gorrin made his return from the bench in the closing stages on Saturday and could play some part again.