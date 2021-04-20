Carabao Cup final: Manchester City’s route to Wembley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Holders Manchester City face Tottenham in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday bidding for a fourth-successive triumph in the competition and a sixth in eight years.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at their route to Wembley.

Third round, September 24: Won 2-1 v Bournemouth, Etihad Stadium

Teenager Liam Delap scored on debut as City began their run to Wembley against Bournemouth (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liam Delap marked his senior debut with a goal as a youthful City edged out the Championship side in what was only their second outing of the season. The 17-year-old, who was one of five teenagers to start, netted early with a ferocious left-footed strike but City needed a Phil Foden winner to prevail after being pegged back by Sam Surridge.

Fourth round, September 30: Won 3-0 v Burnley, Turf Moor

The Clarets could not contain Raheem Sterling (centre) (Paul Ellis/PA)

City, who have won their last four home matches against the Clarets 5-0, dished out more damage away. Raheem Sterling struck twice in an impressive display in which he also forced a handful of good saves from Bailey Peacock-Farrell. Ferran Torres wrapped up the win with his first goal for the club.

Quarter-final, December 22: Won 4-1 v Arsenal, Emirates Stadium

Foden was on target as City swept past the Gunners (Nick Potts/PA)

Pep Guardiola’s men were ruthless as they took advantage of the poor form Arsenal were in at the time. Alexandre Lacazette did cancel out Gabriel Jesus’ third-minute opener but City upped the tempo in the second half with goals from Riyad Mahrez, Foden and Aymeric Laporte.

Semi-final, January 6: Won 2-0 v Manchester United, Old Trafford

John Stones (right) made the breakthrough at Old Trafford (Shaun Botterill/PA)

Both sides had goals disallowed in the first half but City proved too strong after the break. John Stones made the breakthrough following a set-piece and captain Fernandinho secured their place at Wembley with a powerful long-range strike.