Jack Lisowski fights back to beat Ali Carter and set up Neil Robertson clash

Jack Lisowski edged out former finalist Ali Carter 10-9 in the first round of the World Snooker Championship at the Crucible.

Lisowski, the 14th seed, had fought back from 3-1 down to take a 5-4 lead overnight and it remained a tight contest through Tuesday’s morning session.

Carter moved 8-6 ahead after the interval following a break of 72, only for Lisowski, who has reached three ranking event finals this season, to respond again as two half-centuries saw him level.

𝓙𝓪𝓬𝓴𝓹𝓸𝓽.@JackLisowski has beaten Ali Carter in a decider to book his place in the second round of the @Betfred World Championship. Neil Robertson next 💥 #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/VVRPPwqEll — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 20, 2021

The ‘Captain’, beaten by Ronnie O’Sullivan in the final in 2008 and 2012, took a tense 17th frame, sinking a superb doubled red into the top-left pocket, as he moved within sight of victory.

However, ‘Jackpot’ Lisowski rallied again with a clearance of 82 to force the decider, with a break of 60 enough to take his place in the last-16, where he will play former champion Neil Robertson.

“It was a big win in there,” said Lisowski, runner-up to good friend Judd Trump in the final of the World Grand Prix.

Jack Lisowski (left) was involved in a tight contest against Ali Carter, twice a runner-up at the Crucible (George Wood/PA)

“I managed to hang on with a few frames, and at 8-6 it was not looking good for me, so to have won from there it was good stuff.

“In the tournament he was probably the worst draw out of everyone, but my attitude was ‘it is the World Championship, it doesn’t matter who you got because you have got to beat them all’.

“Next I have got Neil, so it just gets tougher – but if you want to win this thing, you have to beat everyone.”

Mark Allen takes a 5️⃣-𝒇𝒓𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒂𝒅𝒗𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒂𝒈𝒆 into their second session this evening #ilovesnooker @Betfred pic.twitter.com/CNrdhtC3Au — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 20, 2021

On the other table, world number 13 Mark Allen took a commanding 7-2 lead over China’s Lyu Haotian, producing three centuries during the morning session.

Northern Ireland’s Allen opened up with a clearance of 139, and continued his momentum until Lyu finally got on the board with a half-century break in the fifth frame.

Allen then reeled off another century before a break of 68 saw Lyu, ranked 56 in the world, pick up the seventh frame.

A further 116 break re-established Allen’s superiority, before a clearance of 69 put him within touching distance of the second round. The match will conclude on Tuesday evening.