Huddersfield could welcome back Yaya Sanogo for Barnsley visit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Huddersfield could have striker Yaya Sanogo back for Wednesday night’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Barnsley.

Sanogo has missed the last two games with a foot injury, but head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed he is improving and that he will make a late decision on the Frenchman’s participation.

Pipa returned to the starting line-up for Saturday’s 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, but continues to play through the pain barrier, as does the man he replaced, Isaac Mbenza.

Fellow defender Harry Toffolo also made the XI at the City Ground after sitting out the previous 13 fixtures with a back problem, while midfielder Josh Koroma was an unused substitute having been included in the matchday squad for the first time since damaging a hamstring on December 8.

Barnsley boss Valerian Ismael could freshen things up after seeing his side under-perform in defeat at Coventry at the weekend.

He made only once change for the game at St Andrew’s with striker Conor Chaplin replacing Dominik Frieser, although he made way after only 45 minutes as Ismael looked for inspiration.

Carlton Morris got the nod to replace him in his second appearance as a substitute since returning from a niggling groin problem, and he will hope for further involvement.

Midfielder Herbie Kane and defenders Liam Kitching (groin) and Ben Williams (knee) continue to work their way back towards fitness.