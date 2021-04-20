Wycombe will welcome back defender Josh Knight for Bristol City clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wycombe will welcome back defender Josh Knight for Wednesday’s visit of Bristol City.

Knight missed the 2-2 draw at promotion-chasing Swansea, serving a one-match ban for his red card in the loss against Luton a week earlier.

Gareth Ainsworth is likely to recall the Leicester loanee as the Chairboys look to add to a run of eight points from their last five games.

Dominic Gape (calf) is not expected to be involved.

Bristol City will be able to call upon Henri Lansbury after his suspension was overturned.

The midfielder was sent off during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday but saw his appeal for wrongful dismissal upheld – meaning he is in contention to keep his place.

Danny Simpson remains a doubt as he looks to build up fitness and Jay Dasilva is still out.

The defender has been missing since December but is back in training with the aim of playing again this season.