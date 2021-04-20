Carl Tremarco should be available for Ross County’s home clash with St Mirren

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ross County defender Carl Tremarco should shrug off a niggle to face St Mirren on Wednesday night.

Midfielder Mohamed Maouche could miss out with a tight hamstring.

Callum Morris (hamstring) and full-backs Tom Grivosti (hamstring) and Connor Randall (back) are out for the rest of the campaign.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin will be without a raft of players for the trip to Dingwall.

Dylan Reid, 16, will miss the next two weeks’ action to sit exams at school.

Ethan Erhahon, Ryan Flynn, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Marcus Fraser and Jonathan Obika will miss out with various ailments, while there are doubts over Collin Quaner and Eamonn Brophy.