No fresh injury concerns for Hamilton ahead of Motherwell clash

Hamilton boss Brian Rice has no fresh injury worries for the visit of Lanarkshire rivals Motherwell on Wednesday.

Goalkeeper Ryan Fulton is out for the rest of the season after dislocating his knee and Scott Martin remains out with a leg injury.

Nathan Thomas (ankle), Marios Ogkmpoe and Lewis Smith (both hamstring) remain sidelined along with Andy Winter (knee), Shaun Want (thigh) and David Templeton (groin).

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell is fit to play after coming off with cramp late in extra-time against Morton.

The Steelmen will make a late decision over Jordan Roberts (knee) but Tony Watt misses out with a knock.

Liam Grimshaw (illness) and Eddie Nolan (calf) also remain out along with Trevor Carson, Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox, Sherwin Seedorf and Harry Smith (all knee).