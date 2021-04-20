Thursday, April 22nd 2021 Show Links
In pictures: Fans join forces to protest as English clubs quit Super League

by Press Association
April 20, 2021, 4:08 pm Updated: April 21, 2021, 12:02 am
Fans celebrated outside Stamford Bridge (Ian West/PA)
Football fans joined forces to protest against the plans for a new European Super League before the English clubs withdrew on Tuesday night.

Banners and placards have been displayed outside Old Trafford and Anfield, while there were protests ahead of Monday night’s match between Leeds and Liverpool and Tuesday’s game between Chelsea and Brighton.

As those protests took place, news emerged that Chelsea were on the verge of withdrawing and Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had resigned, before the remaining English teams all pulled the plug on their involvement.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the protests in pictures:

Fans protest outside Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea's game with Brighton
Fans protest outside Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea’s game with Brighton (Ian West/PA)
Chelsea fans make their feelings known
Chelsea supporters make their feelings known (Ian West/PA)
Fans protest against the Super League
Fans protest ahead of kick-off at Stamford Bridge (Ian West/PA)
Chelsea technical and performance advisor Petr Cech attempts to speak to protesting fans
Chelsea technical and performance advisor Petr Cech attempts to speak to protesting fans (Ian West/PA)
Chelsea fans refer to their former midfielder John Obi Mikel during their protest
‘Taking The Mikel’ – Chelsea fans refer to their former midfielder John Obi Mikel during their protest (Ian West/PA)
A Liverpool banner takes aim at the club's owners Fenway Sports Group
A defaced Liverpool banner takes aim at the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group (Peter Byrne/PA)
More banners outside Anfield
More messages of protest outside Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)
A banner left by Manchester United fans shows their anger
A banner left by Manchester United fans shows their anger (Martin Rickett/PA)
A plane with a ‘Say No To Super League’ banner flies over Elland Road
A plane with a ‘Say No To Super League’ banner flies over Elland Road ahead of Monday night’s game (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Leeds fans make their feelings clear, next to the statue of club great Billy Bremner
Leeds fans make their feelings clear, next to the statue of club great Billy Bremner (Zac Goodwin/PA)
A Tottenham fan makes his opposition known
A Tottenham fan makes his opposition known (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A sign outside Old Trafford
A sign left outside Old Trafford (Tim Markland/PA)
The Trafford pub in Manchester makes its opposition to the plans clear
The Trafford pub in Manchester makes its opposition to the plans clear (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brighton's players wore t-shirts ahead of their clash with Chelsea, just as Leeds did against Liverpool
Brighton’s players wore t-shirts ahead of their clash with Chelsea, just as Leeds did against Liverpool (Mike Hewitt/PA)
Chelsea's fans celebrated news of their club withdrawing
Chelsea’s fans celebrated news of their club withdrawing (Ian West/PA)