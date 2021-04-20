In pictures: Fans join forces to protest as English clubs quit Super League

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Football fans joined forces to protest against the plans for a new European Super League before the English clubs withdrew on Tuesday night.

Banners and placards have been displayed outside Old Trafford and Anfield, while there were protests ahead of Monday night’s match between Leeds and Liverpool and Tuesday’s game between Chelsea and Brighton.

As those protests took place, news emerged that Chelsea were on the verge of withdrawing and Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had resigned, before the remaining English teams all pulled the plug on their involvement.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the protests in pictures:

Fans protest outside Stamford Bridge ahead of Chelsea’s game with Brighton (Ian West/PA)

Chelsea supporters make their feelings known (Ian West/PA)

Fans protest ahead of kick-off at Stamford Bridge (Ian West/PA)

Chelsea technical and performance advisor Petr Cech attempts to speak to protesting fans (Ian West/PA)

‘Taking The Mikel’ – Chelsea fans refer to their former midfielder John Obi Mikel during their protest (Ian West/PA)

A defaced Liverpool banner takes aim at the club’s owners Fenway Sports Group (Peter Byrne/PA)

More messages of protest outside Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

A banner left by Manchester United fans shows their anger (Martin Rickett/PA)

A plane with a ‘Say No To Super League’ banner flies over Elland Road ahead of Monday night’s game (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Leeds fans make their feelings clear, next to the statue of club great Billy Bremner (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A Tottenham fan makes his opposition known (Jonathan Brady/PA)

A sign left outside Old Trafford (Tim Markland/PA)

The Trafford pub in Manchester makes its opposition to the plans clear (Martin Rickett/PA)

Brighton’s players wore t-shirts ahead of their clash with Chelsea, just as Leeds did against Liverpool (Mike Hewitt/PA)