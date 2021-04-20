In pictures: Fans join forces to protest as English clubs quit Super League

Football fans joined forces to protest against the plans for a new European Super League before the English clubs withdrew on Tuesday night.
Banners and placards have been displayed outside Old Trafford and Anfield, while there were protests ahead of Monday night’s match between Leeds and Liverpool and Tuesday’s game between Chelsea and Brighton.
As those protests took place, news emerged that Chelsea were on the verge of withdrawing and Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had resigned, before the remaining English teams all pulled the plug on their involvement.
Here, the PA news agency looks at the protests in pictures:
